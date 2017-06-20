Tips Wanted To Find Missing 14-Year-Old Boy [PHOTO]

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are looking for tips in the case of a missing 14-year-old boy.
According to police, Elijah Campbell left his home in the 19400 block of Justine sometime between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Friday, June 16. His mother arrived home from work to discover he was gone and he never returned.
Police say this is around the fourth time the teen has gone missing, although typically he returns without 24 hours.
Campbell is described as a black male, 5’9” tall and around 125 lbs. It is unknown what he was wearing when he was last seen.
Anyone who sees this missing boy or who knows of his whereabouts is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-1140 or 313-596-1616.