Police: Bank Robber Strikes Same Area Twice In Three Weeks

FARMINGTON HILLS (WWJ) – Police are looking for a bank robber who has robbed two banks at the same intersection in Farmington Hills.
Investigators say the man walked into the Chase Bank at Eleven Mile Road and Middlebelt Tuesday afternoon and handed the teller a note demanding money. The suspect was given money and was last seen walking toward a Kroger Store at the same corner.
No weapon has been seen.
Detectives say the same man is wanted for robbing the Bank of America in the same Eleven Mile and Middlebelt road area three weeks ago.
If you have any information or recognize this man — you are asked to contact Farmington Hills police immediately.