Report: Person Of Interest In Custody In Death Of Toddler

CLINTON TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – Police have a person of interest in custody in connection with the death of a toddler in Clinton Township Tuesday according to reports.
Earlier reports from police stated the 3-year-old victim found a gun and accidentally shot himself — authorities are now saying that they believe an adult dropped a loaded gun which fired — striking the child — killing him.
Police told WDIV that a man who goes by the street name “Bop” was taken into custody –Bop, along with three others who were found in a white Chevy Cobalt with him, were found at a gas station on Detroit’s west side.
