Report: Person Of Interest In Custody In Death Of Toddler

June 20, 2017 10:16 PM
Filed Under: 3-year-old shot, Clinton Twp., Person of Interest, Toddler Death

CLINTON TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – Police have a person of interest in custody in connection with the death of a toddler in Clinton Township Tuesday according to reports.

Earlier reports from police stated the 3-year-old victim found a gun and accidentally shot himself — authorities are now saying that they believe an adult dropped a loaded gun which fired — striking the child — killing him.

Police told WDIV that a man who goes by the street name “Bop” was taken into custody –Bop, along with three others who were found in a white Chevy Cobalt with him, were found at a gas station on Detroit’s west side.

Stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 [Listen Live] and CBSDetroit.com for more on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch