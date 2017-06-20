UPS Adds New Fee For Holiday-Season Deliveries

June 20, 2017 5:55 AM

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – It’s going to cost a little more to ship that holiday package this year. UPS is adding a new charge for shipments to residential customers during peak delivery periods in November and December.

United Parcel Service Inc. said Monday it will add 27 cents for residential deliveries from Nov. 19 to Dec. 2 and Dec. 17-23. Overnight, second- or third-day deliveries for residential deliveries from Dec. 17 to Dec. 23 will be charged an extra 81 to 94 cents..

UPS will also add a new peak surcharge of $24 for oversized packages — if width plus length times two is more than 130 inches — and $249 for packages weighing more than 150 pounds, from Nov. 19 through Dec. 23. Those seasonal fees are on top of regular surcharges for large or heavy items.

A peak surcharge will also be charged on some international air-shipping routes.

During peak shipping season the Atlanta-based company adds airplane and truck cargo capacity, often at higher short-term rates, and hires additional seasonal employees.

© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch