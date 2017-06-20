UPS Adds New Fee For Holiday-Season Deliveries

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – It’s going to cost a little more to ship that holiday package this year. UPS is adding a new charge for shipments to residential customers during peak delivery periods in November and December.

United Parcel Service Inc. said Monday it will add 27 cents for residential deliveries from Nov. 19 to Dec. 2 and Dec. 17-23. Overnight, second- or third-day deliveries for residential deliveries from Dec. 17 to Dec. 23 will be charged an extra 81 to 94 cents..

UPS will also add a new peak surcharge of $24 for oversized packages — if width plus length times two is more than 130 inches — and $249 for packages weighing more than 150 pounds, from Nov. 19 through Dec. 23. Those seasonal fees are on top of regular surcharges for large or heavy items.

A peak surcharge will also be charged on some international air-shipping routes.

During peak shipping season the Atlanta-based company adds airplane and truck cargo capacity, often at higher short-term rates, and hires additional seasonal employees.

