Autopsy, Charges Pending In Case Of Clinton Twp. Toddler Who Found Dropped Gun

CLINTON TWP. (WWJ) – An autopsy will be conducted Wednesday on a toddler who police say was killed after finding a dropped gun in Clinton Township.

Clinton Township Police say they have a man in custody in connection with the incident at the Newport Arms apartment complex on Lotus St., east of Gratiot Ave.

Captain Richard Maierle says that man had stopped by the apartments, Tuesday afternoon, where some children were playing outside.

“Apparently a handgun fell out of his pocket, and the 3-year-old picked the gun up and ended up tragically shooting himself with the gun,” Maierle said.

The boys’ parents, who were nearby, heard the gunshot and found the wounded child. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Maierle told WWJ’s Sandra McNeill investigators do not believe the man knew the gun had fallen. That may was picked up by police.

“My detectives — road patrol guys, evidence techs — we were able to determine who the person that we believe dropped the gun. He was on parole for a weapons charge; he’s from Mount Clemens,” Maierle said. “We got a parole warrant, violation warrant, ans the FBI Macomb County Violent Crimes Task Force arrested him in Detroit sometime around 10 o’clock.”

As an investigation continues, Maierle said he expects to have the report done on the child’s death and ready for the Prosecutor’s Office on Thursday. The suspect’s name will be withheld until he is arraigned in the case.