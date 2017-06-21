Police: ‘Endangered Missing’ Michigan Teen Driving White Jeep Patriot

June 21, 2017 3:06 PM
Filed Under: missing person

METAMORA (WWJ) – Authorities in Lapeer County need tips in the case of a missing teen.

An Endangered Missing Advisory was issued Wednesday for 15-year-old Noah Hobbs, who was last seen at his home on Delano Rd. in Metamora, Michigan.

hobbs e1498071882517 Police: Endangered Missing Michigan Teen Driving White Jeep Patriot

Noah Hobbs – Photo: Michigan State Police

Hobbs is described as a white male, 5’8” tall and 120 lbs. with short dark blond hair and blue eyes.

Police believe the teen is driving a white 2016 Jeep Patriot, license plate AZR140.

No details have been released regarding why investigators believe the teen may be in danger. Other circumstances surrounding his disappearance are unknown at this time.

Anyone with information about Hobbs’ whereabouts is asked to call the Metamora Township Police Department at 810-678-3657 or dial 911.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch