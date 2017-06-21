Police: ‘Endangered Missing’ Michigan Teen Driving White Jeep Patriot

METAMORA (WWJ) – Authorities in Lapeer County need tips in the case of a missing teen.
An Endangered Missing Advisory was issued Wednesday for 15-year-old Noah Hobbs, who was last seen at his home on Delano Rd. in Metamora, Michigan.
Hobbs is described as a white male, 5’8” tall and 120 lbs. with short dark blond hair and blue eyes.
Police believe the teen is driving a white 2016 Jeep Patriot, license plate AZR140.
No details have been released regarding why investigators believe the teen may be in danger. Other circumstances surrounding his disappearance are unknown at this time.
Anyone with information about Hobbs’ whereabouts is asked to call the Metamora Township Police Department at 810-678-3657 or dial 911.