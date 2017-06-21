FBI, Police Prepare To Dig For Missing People Behind Vacant Detroit Home [VIDEO]

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police and federal agents are preparing to dig in an east side neighborhood, as part of a search for two missing people.

Witnesses, late Wednesday morning, reported a large police presence — including agents with the FBI — in the backyard of a vacant duplex on Dickerson, near Canfield and Waveney.

Officers can be seen removing trees and brush from the overgrown yard as DPD Director Michael Woody says they are preparing to dig.

Woody told reporters on the scene the dig comes after evidence in connection with two missing persons cases led them to the scene, although he declined to provide any names.

A spokesperson for the FBI told WWJ Newsradio 950 they are there assisting in the Detroit police investigation, but would not immediately release any further details about the case.

The house is owned by the Detroit Land Bank.

Stay with WWJ for more on this developing story.