Inaugural Season At Little Caesars Arena Set to Start Thursday, Oct. 5

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today announced the home opener for the 2017-18 regular season, the franchise’s 92nd campaign in the National Hockey League, is set for Thursday, Oct. 5 when the Red Wings host the Minnesota Wild. The 7:30 p.m. showdown will mark the first-ever regular season game at Little Caesars Arena, the soon-to-be-opened, state-of-the-art facility located in The District Detroit, a transformational sports and entertainment development which is also home to the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Pistons and Detroit Lions.

The Red Wings have won four-straight home openers, including last season’s 5-1 win on Oct. 17, 2016 versus Ottawa, which featured a hat trick by defenseman Mike Green. Detroit holds a 50-31-9-0 record all time in home openers, finishing with a 22-12-2-0 mark during their time at Joe Louis Arena. The Red Wings have never opened their home schedule against the Wild, but did take on the Minnesota North Stars in 1982-83 (3-3 tie) and 1985-86 (6-5 loss).

Promotions for the home opener and events celebrating the opening of Little Caesars Arena will be announced at a later date. The complete Red Wings 2017-18 regular season schedule will be revealed live on NHL Network on Thursday, June 22 at 3:00 p.m.

2017-18 FULL SEASON TICKET PLANS AVAILABLE FOR INAUGURAL SEASON AT LITTLE CAESARS ARENA

Red Wings full season tickets are now available for the Inaugural Season at Little Caesars Arena. Fans who purchase 2017-18 season tickets receive great benefits, such as savings off box office prices, playoff priority, invitations to exclusive season ticket holder-only events, merchandise discounts, access to event presales and much more. Information on Red Wings full season ticket plans can be obtained by visiting www.LittleCaesarsArenaTicketPlans.com, or by calling the Red Wings’ Ticket Sales & Service Office at 313-471-7575.

DETROIT RED WINGS

2017-18 PRESEASON SCHEDULE

DATE DAY SITE TIME (ET)

September 19 Tue. at Boston TD Garden 7:00

20 Wed. at Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena 7:00

21 Thu. at Chicago United Center 8:30

23 Sat. BOSTON Little Caesars Arena 7:00

25 Mon. PITTSBURGH Little Caesars Arena 7:30

28 Thu. CHICAGO Little Caesars Arena 7:30

29 Fri. TORONTO Little Caesars Arena 7:30

30 Sat. at Toronto TBD 7:00

2017-18 REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE

DATE DAY SITE TIME (ET)

October 5 Thu. MINNESOTA Little Caesars Arena 7:30