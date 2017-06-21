CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
Inaugural Season At Little Caesars Arena Set to Start Thursday, Oct. 5

June 21, 2017 12:07 PM
Filed Under: Detroit Red Wings

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today announced the home opener for the 2017-18 regular season, the franchise’s 92nd campaign in the National Hockey League, is set for Thursday, Oct. 5 when the Red Wings host the Minnesota Wild. The 7:30 p.m. showdown will mark the first-ever regular season game at Little Caesars Arena, the soon-to-be-opened, state-of-the-art facility located in The District Detroit, a transformational sports and entertainment development which is also home to the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Pistons and Detroit Lions.

The Red Wings have won four-straight home openers, including last season’s 5-1 win on Oct. 17, 2016 versus Ottawa, which featured a hat trick by defenseman Mike Green. Detroit holds a 50-31-9-0 record all time in home openers, finishing with a 22-12-2-0 mark during their time at Joe Louis Arena. The Red Wings have never opened their home schedule against the Wild, but did take on the Minnesota North Stars in 1982-83 (3-3 tie) and 1985-86 (6-5 loss).

Promotions for the home opener and events celebrating the opening of Little Caesars Arena will be announced at a later date. The complete Red Wings 2017-18 regular season schedule will be revealed live on NHL Network on Thursday, June 22 at 3:00 p.m.

2017-18 FULL SEASON TICKET PLANS AVAILABLE FOR INAUGURAL SEASON AT LITTLE CAESARS ARENA

Red Wings full season tickets are now available for the Inaugural Season at Little Caesars Arena. Fans who purchase 2017-18 season tickets receive great benefits, such as savings off box office prices, playoff priority, invitations to exclusive season ticket holder-only events, merchandise discounts, access to event presales and much more. Information on Red Wings full season ticket plans can be obtained by visiting www.LittleCaesarsArenaTicketPlans.com, or by calling the Red Wings’ Ticket Sales & Service Office at 313-471-7575.

DETROIT RED WINGS
2017-18 PRESEASON SCHEDULE

 

                   DATE   DAY                                              SITE                             TIME (ET)

September 19      Tue.      at Boston                            TD Garden                   7:00

20      Wed.     at Pittsburgh                       PPG Paints Arena        7:00

21      Thu.      at Chicago                          United Center               8:30

23      Sat.       BOSTON                            Little Caesars Arena      7:00

25      Mon.     PITTSBURGH                    Little Caesars Arena      7:30

28      Thu.      CHICAGO                          Little Caesars Arena      7:30

29      Fri.        TORONTO                         Little Caesars Arena      7:30

30      Sat.       at Toronto                           TBD                               7:00

 

2017-18 REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE

                 DATE   DAY                                               SITE                               TIME (ET)

October       5       Thu.      MINNESOTA                      Little Caesars Arena      7:30

