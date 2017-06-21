Kate Upton Can’t Stop Dancing In A Bikini [VIDEO]

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

Kate Upton, fiancee of Tiger’s ace Justin Verlander, is one of the most popular supermodels in the world. It’s not easy, but I think day by day she manages to become even more popular than she was before.

Some will say Sports Illustrated is the reason Upton is one of the world’s top models, as they’ve put her on the cover numerous times in bikinis that were basically bits of dental floss.

But I don’t think she owes her career to Sports Illustrated. I would argue that dancing is what really propelled Upton into stardom in my mind.

When Upton did “The Dougie” her moves crushed it on YouTube and the video now has over 4 millions views.

Then there was the dance that left everyone’s jaw on the floor, the “Cat Daddy.”

That video has been viewed more than 26 million times.

Tuesday, Sports Illustrated decided to post a video of Upton dancing during her bikini shoots and the video is very competitive with her other videos, which are basically a gift to the world.

Cover girl @kateupton can't stop, won't stop DANCING. 🙌🏼 A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on Jun 20, 2017 at 6:44am PDT

That’s it, I have to take some dance classes because you never know when I will be called into action.