Stabbing Of Police Officer At Flint Bishop Airport Possible Terrorist Attack

FLINT, Mich. (WWJ) – The stabbing of a police officer at Bishop International Airport near Flint is being investigated as a possible terrorist attack.
The airport was evacuated following the incident just after 9 a.m. inside the airport along I-75 near I-69. All passengers are safe, according to a message posted by the airport on Facebook.
Witnesses said the officer was stabbed in the neck.
There are reports that the Canadian-born suspect shouted the Arabic phrase “Allahu Akbar,” which means God is great, prior to the attack — although that detail was not immediately confirmed by authorities.
The alleged stabber was arrested at the scene.
Michigan State Police say the officer involved, who was initially in critical condition, has been upgraded to stable condition.
Details as to what led up to the attack was not immediately available. State police troopers, along with agents from the FBI and ATF are on the scene investigating.
Police said the airport will remain closed until further notice. Passengers are urged to check with their airline for flight cancellations and delays.
WWJ’s Zahra Huber is outside the airport awaiting more details expected shortly from the FBI, which is handling the investigation.
One Comment
Religion of Pieces anyone??? w w w . HarpazoTV . c o m
I was thinking the same thing. The end of ramadan is fast approaching. 😳
So did he stab himself? There is zero information here….which means if I just fill in the blanks I will likely be 99.9% accurate.
this has a goat smell to it
Media today sucks, has the attacker been caught, if not why are they reporting everyone safe. Was it an Islamic, Obamic, Liberal or Immigrant terrorism.
Obviously, this guy never intended to get on a plane with a knife, so it must have been one of those peaceful Muslims, just letting people know how he feels about the police.
Since this was Flint, I’d wager my money that this was a black Muslim convert, who wanted to impress some at the mosque.
Can’t wait to see a picture of this man of peace.
Is the media looking for a white Christian Tea Party member?
Hello from Canada,
Knowing the race, religion and political affiliation of the perp would help determine if Sudden Jihad Syndrome was a factor in this apparent muslim missionary attack.