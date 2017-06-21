Stabbing Of Police Officer At Flint Bishop Airport Possible Terrorist Attack

FLINT, Mich. (WWJ) – The stabbing of a police officer at Bishop International Airport near Flint is being investigated as a possible terrorist attack.

The airport was evacuated following the incident just after 9 a.m. inside the airport along I-75 near I-69. All passengers are safe, according to a message posted by the airport on Facebook.

Witnesses said the officer was stabbed in the neck.

NBC News: The Canadian born suspect shouted "Allahu Akbar" before stabbing the officer multiple law enforcement sources say. W/ @anblanx https://t.co/TYSZIgmFQE — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) June 21, 2017

There are reports that the Canadian-born suspect shouted the Arabic phrase “Allahu Akbar,” which means God is great, prior to the attack — although that detail was not immediately confirmed by authorities.

The alleged stabber was arrested at the scene.

Michigan State Police say the officer involved, who was initially in critical condition, has been upgraded to stable condition.

Details as to what led up to the attack was not immediately available. State police troopers, along with agents from the FBI and ATF are on the scene investigating.

Police said the airport will remain closed until further notice. Passengers are urged to check with their airline for flight cancellations and delays.

WWJ’s Zahra Huber is outside the airport awaiting more details expected shortly from the FBI, which is handling the investigation.