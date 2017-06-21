CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
Teen Speeding In Stolen Mustang Blamed For Fatal Wrong-Way Crash

June 21, 2017 9:20 AM

DETROIT (WWJ) – Charges are pending against an 18-year-old who allegedly caused a deadly accident on Detroit’s southwest side.

The crash happened Tuesday evening at Springwells and Gartner, not far from Vernor Highway.

Police say the teen was speeding in a stolen Mustang and driving the wrong direction on Springwells when he went through a red light and crashed into a car driven by a 51-year-old man. That man died at the scene.

The 18-year-old, who wasn’t hurt, was arrested at the scene. He remains in police custody.

Stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 and CBSDetroit.com for the latest. 

 

 

