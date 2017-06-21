Teen Speeding In Stolen Mustang Blamed For Fatal Wrong-Way Crash

DETROIT (WWJ) – Charges are pending against an 18-year-old who allegedly caused a deadly accident on Detroit’s southwest side.
The crash happened Tuesday evening at Springwells and Gartner, not far from Vernor Highway.
Police say the teen was speeding in a stolen Mustang and driving the wrong direction on Springwells when he went through a red light and crashed into a car driven by a 51-year-old man. That man died at the scene.
The 18-year-old, who wasn’t hurt, was arrested at the scene. He remains in police custody.
