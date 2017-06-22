Court Victory For Now: Judge Orders Temporary Halt In Deportation Of Iraqi Nationals

DETROIT (WWJ) – An immediate, although limited, victory for over a 100 Chaldean and Iraqi nationals rounded up by ICE agents almost two weeks ago for deportation.

A two week stay for a group of Iraqi nationals who were arrested nearly two weeks ago and scheduled to be deported. A six page ruling from federal court Mark Goldsmith issued a stay on any deportations until the courts determine if the federal courts or immigration court should handle the cases of more than 100 Metro Detroit residents.

[READ ORDER HERE]

Attorneys with the U.S. Justice Department argued Wednesday the detainees must go to immigration court to try to stay in the United States, not U.S. District Court. Attorneys for the Iraqi natives say they could be deported before they can appear in an immigration court.

