Do Vegans Have More Fun? Steamy Tales Of Cooking And Sex In Doctor’s New Book

June 22, 2017 5:04 AM By Dr. Deanna Lites
Filed Under: Sex And Cooking, Vegans

DETROIT (WWJ) – Want to improve your sex life? It may have more to do with what you are doing in the kitchen rather than the bedroom according to one local doctor.

For 40-years cardiologist Joel Khan has been a vegan. He says the lifestyle has improved all aspects of his life including his sex life reports WWJ health reporter Dr. Deanna Lites.

Now one of PETA’s sexist vegans over 50 has co-authored a book, “Vegan Sex: Dump Your Meds and Jump in Bed.”

“I wrote about foods and healthy arteries — foods that boost a wonderful compound your arteries make called nitric oxide because blood flow is important to a lot of the sexual response,” says Khan. “Healthy arteries, healthy bedroom. Bad arteries, bad bedroom is pretty true.”

The book also includes over 100 vegan recipes and is available online at Amazon.

More from Dr. Deanna Lites
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch