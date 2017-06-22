Madonna’s Childhood Home For Sale In Rochester Hills

(WWJ) Before she was The Material Girl, she was just little dark-haired Madonna Ciccone with dimples and an impish smile.

And the place where one of the biggest pop stars in history was formed is now for sale in tony Rochester Hills. That’s right — Madonna’s childhood home on Oklahoma Avenue in Rochester Hills is up for grabs.

Owners priced the tidy brick colonial with lavish landscaping at $479,000. Listing agent Robert Kabbani of Remax says the five bedroom, three bath, 2,700 square foot home is not frozen in time, it’s been renovated to the latest in home design vogue.

Kabbani said it’s a beautiful house, on a 1.22 acres that were “meticulously landscaped.” “It’s absolutely gorgeous on the inside … The kitchen is brand new. Bathrooms are updated, they added a master bath to the old garage.”

Does the price include a Madonna surcharge? Not really, Kabbani said. “The asking price is close to what it’s worth (without Madonna),” Kabbani said. “I know which bedroom she slept in.”

If it’s up your alley, Kabbani is holding an open house this Saturday from 5-8 p.m. where he said he expects a mix of Madonna watchers and serious buyers.

Madonna’s dad and stepmother owned the home until July 2001. It almost burned to the ground in 2008 in a suspected arson attack. It was empty until 2012, when it sold for $91,700 and then was extensively renovated.