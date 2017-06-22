Veterans On Bikes To Help Police Patrol Detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) – “Peace Peddlers” will be taking to the streets of Detroit this summer.

Police Chief James Craig on Thursday announced that a volunteer group of military veterans will be riding bicycles in parts of the city to help patrol and report back to the department on various community issues.

Craig said, in fact, this is an idea that came from the community.

“This is an exciting day,” Craig said, at a news conference. “We talk a lot about what we’ve done in the Detroit Police Department and the successes that we’ve had; but certainly our successes would be nil if it had not been for community engagement and partnership…that’s what really works.”

“When I talk about our successes and what makes Detroit different, it really is just that,” the chief added.

Army vet Travis Peters of Detroit helped to coordinate the group.

“We will be reporting on quality of life issues that include but don’t limit things such as stray animals, utility emergencies such as downed power lines and ruptured gas mains or water main breaks,” Peters said. “Safe routes to and from school, unboarded abandoned dwellings, things of that nature.”

The Peace Peddlers will hit the streets on their new bikes, provided by DPD, on July 1.