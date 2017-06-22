Timeline Of Events Before, During Flint Airport Stabbing

FLINT (WWJ/AP) – A Canadian man has been charged in the stabbing of a Michigan airport police officer, and a timeline of events shows what occurred before and during the incident.

The timeline is based on statements by FBI Special Agent in Charge David Gelios and the federal complaint charging Amor M. Ftouhi, 49, of Quebec, in the stabbing of Lt. Jeff Neville on Wednesday at Bishop International Airport in Flint, Michigan.

— Friday, June 16: Ftouhi, a dual citizen of Canada and Tunisia, legally enters the U.S. through Champlain, New York, and starts heading to Flint.

— Wednesday, June 21 at 8:52 a.m.: Ftouhi enters the first level of Bishop International Airport carrying two bags — a red duffle and a dark satchel.

— 9:10: Ftouhi goes up an escalator to the second level of the airport where he turns left to go to a restaurant.

— 9:37:56: Ftouhi leaves the restaurant carrying both bags.

— 9:38:15: Ftouhi enters a second-floor restroom.

— 9:38:43: Ftouhi leaves the restroom without the bags.

— 9:38:48: Ftouhi stabs Neville with a 12-inch knife that had an 8-inch serrated blade and yells “Allahu akbar,” the Arabic phrase for “God is great.” Ftouhi also says something similar to “you have killed people in Syria, Iraq, and Afghanistan, and we are all going to die.”

— Soon after: Neville, despite his wounds, subdues Ftouhi with help from other officers, and Ftouhi is taken into custody. A criminal complaint says Ftouhi asked an officer who subdued him why the officer didn’t kill him.

Ftouhi never went through any security screening, Gelios said.

The Flint Journal, citing court officials, says Ftouhi has lived in Montreal for the past 10 years with his wife and three children. Ftouhi also has family members living in Tunisia and Switzerland. Court officials say Ftouhi works “on and off” as a truck driver.

Ftouhi is charged with committing violence at an airport. More charges could be filed as prosecutors take the case to a grand jury seeking an indictment. He remains in custody until a bond hearing on June 28.

The stabbing is being investigated as an act of terrorism, but authorities have no indication at this time that Ftouhi was involved in a “wider plot.”

“At this time we view him as a lone-wolf attacker,” Gelios said. “We have no information to suggest any training.”

© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.