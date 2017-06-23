Former Detroit Factory To Be Imploded Saturday

DETROIT (WWJ) – A vacant factory in Detroit is scheduled for “selective implosion” Saturday morning.
The former ThyssenKrupp Budd plant at 12141 Charlevoix Street, near Mack and Chalmers, will be demolished as part of an expanded multi-million dollar automotive logistics project.
Some of the plant, which closed in 2006, has already been torn down using conventional methods, according to developer Crown Enterprises Inc.
“Crown is proud to be a part of another major industrial development in the City of Detroit,” added Crown Enterprises President Michael Samhat, in a statement.
Contractors say they have been working with the city to make sure the implosion goes off without any problems.
The most famous implosion in Detroit history is that of the J.L. Hudson Building, at one point the tallest retail building in the world, located at 1206 Woodward Ave. downtown. The building was demolished on October 24, 1998 as thousands gathered to take in the spectacle.