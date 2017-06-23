Luke Kennard Is Dating Savannah Chrisley From “Chrisley Knows Best” [PHOTOS]

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

Every Monday night I know the show “Chrisley Knows Best” is on the USA Network.

The reason I know this is because Monday Night Raw is on the same channel.

Detroit Pistons fans will hear quite a bit about this show in the upcoming days since the newest Piston, Luke Kennard, is dating one of the shows characters.

Kennard has hooked up with Savannah Chrisley — who is the daughter of Todd Chrisley, the shows main character.

Savannah posted photos on Instagram showing her hanging out with Kennard before the draft.

And we're off!! Today's the day…to where it all changes!!! #nbadraft (Dress, Heels, and bag…all Gucci) @gucci A post shared by Savannah Faith Chrisley (@savannahchrisley) on Jun 22, 2017 at 1:51pm PDT

Yep y'all…he's my guy 😍 could not be more proud of him!! Thank you for choosing me @lukekennard5 ❤️ #nbabound🏀 #dukenation #myboyfriendishot A post shared by Savannah Faith Chrisley (@savannahchrisley) on Jun 22, 2017 at 3:56pm PDT

According to E Online:

In fact, Savannah shared a quote alongside the Duke shooting guard with the message, “If this isn’t us then idk what is.” “This guy just high fives his girlfriend bc she ate a whole taco in two bites…” the message read. “I need that kind of support.” Savannah’s new relationship comes after the reality star split from her longtime boyfriend Blaire Hanks in January after two years of dating.

@cmt red carpet ready!! Can't wait to host on the carpet with my little mini me Dylan! @shanemcanally A post shared by Savannah Faith Chrisley (@savannahchrisley) on Jun 7, 2017 at 2:35pm PDT

Feelin quite "Devilish" today…🤷🏼‍♀️😉😏💙 #drafttan A post shared by Savannah Faith Chrisley (@savannahchrisley) on May 28, 2017 at 8:22am PDT

Just being the divas everyone accuses us of being 💁🏼💁🏼 I swear you're my long lost sister @mrsalikatz 😂❤️🤦🏼‍♀️ oh and we LOVE our @zacposen gowns!! Zac is absolutely amazing!! A post shared by Savannah Faith Chrisley (@savannahchrisley) on Apr 18, 2017 at 9:47pm PDT

Throwback to pageant girl days…but now I'm in a different phase of life…it's called the…give me food phase of life hahaha A post shared by Savannah Faith Chrisley (@savannahchrisley) on Apr 15, 2017 at 5:40pm PDT

Nothing better than great events with great friends! Oh and Can we take a second and appreciate @iamchrislane suit… #fire #acmawards #acms A post shared by Savannah Faith Chrisley (@savannahchrisley) on Apr 4, 2017 at 7:09am PDT

Kennard is expected to meet with the media Friday afternoon…maybe Savannah will be there as well.