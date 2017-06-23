Luke Kennard Is Dating Savannah Chrisley From “Chrisley Knows Best” [PHOTOS]

June 23, 2017 9:31 AM
Filed Under: Luke Kennard, Savannah Chrisley

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

Every Monday night I know the show “Chrisley Knows Best” is on the USA Network.

The reason I know this is because Monday Night Raw is on the same channel.

Detroit Pistons fans will hear quite a bit about this show in the upcoming days since the newest Piston, Luke Kennard, is dating one of the shows characters.

Kennard has hooked up with Savannah Chrisley — who is the daughter of Todd Chrisley, the shows main character.

Savannah posted photos on Instagram showing her hanging out with Kennard before the draft.

And we're off!! Today's the day…to where it all changes!!! #nbadraft (Dress, Heels, and bag…all Gucci) @gucci

A post shared by Savannah Faith Chrisley (@savannahchrisley) on

According to E Online:

In fact, Savannah shared a quote alongside the Duke shooting guard with the message, “If this isn’t us then idk what is.”

“This guy just high fives his girlfriend bc she ate a whole taco in two bites…” the message read. “I need that kind of support.”

Savannah’s new relationship comes after the reality star split from her longtime boyfriend Blaire Hanks in January after two years of dating.

@cmt red carpet ready!! Can't wait to host on the carpet with my little mini me Dylan! @shanemcanally

A post shared by Savannah Faith Chrisley (@savannahchrisley) on

Feelin quite "Devilish" today…🤷🏼‍♀️😉😏💙 #drafttan

A post shared by Savannah Faith Chrisley (@savannahchrisley) on

Throwback to pageant girl days…but now I'm in a different phase of life…it's called the…give me food phase of life hahaha

A post shared by Savannah Faith Chrisley (@savannahchrisley) on

Kennard is expected to meet with the media Friday afternoon…maybe Savannah will be there as well.

