Luke Kennard Is Dating Savannah Chrisley From “Chrisley Knows Best” [PHOTOS]

Every Monday night I know the show “Chrisley Knows Best” is on the USA Network.
The reason I know this is because Monday Night Raw is on the same channel.
Detroit Pistons fans will hear quite a bit about this show in the upcoming days since the newest Piston, Luke Kennard, is dating one of the shows characters.
Kennard has hooked up with Savannah Chrisley — who is the daughter of Todd Chrisley, the shows main character.
Savannah posted photos on Instagram showing her hanging out with Kennard before the draft.
According to E Online:
In fact, Savannah shared a quote alongside the Duke shooting guard with the message, “If this isn’t us then idk what is.”
“This guy just high fives his girlfriend bc she ate a whole taco in two bites…” the message read. “I need that kind of support.”
Savannah’s new relationship comes after the reality star split from her longtime boyfriend Blaire Hanks in January after two years of dating.
Kennard is expected to meet with the media Friday afternoon…maybe Savannah will be there as well.