‘Michigan Matters’ Focus: Flint Water Saga, Free Tuition At UM & Metro Youth Day!

By CBS Detroit

Flint Mayor Karen Weaver says things are slowly improving in her hometown which has been reeling from a lead-tainted water crisis since 2014.

Weaver, who was elected after the decision to switch water sources was made by top officials at the tiine, said, it took place under the watch of an Emergency Manager appointed by Gov, Rick Snyder.”

Weaver, who appeared on “Michigan Matters” with Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain, talked about the ongoing investigation into the saga led by Attorney General Bill Schuette.

“He has told me he will keep looking and no one is immune,” she said when asked if other might be indicted.

Weaver talked about the role he corporate community and foundations have played in stepping up to help the residents of Flint. GM, Ford, the Mott Foundation, Skillman Foundation and many others have been helping.

Also on the show, Tony Cervone, Senior Vice President of Global Communications at General Motors, who also heads up the GM Foundation, discussed how the world’s largest auto maker looks at helping communities they are located in.

He also talked about Detroit and their focus there.

Ed Deeb, Founder and Chairman of Metro Youth Day, is gearing up for its 35th anniversary event at Belle Isle July 12.

“We will have thousands of young people coming together for a day of fun and learning,” he said.

Denise Ilitch, a regent at University of Michigan, also talked about their decision as a board to offer free tuition to students from the state whose family income is $65,000 or less.

She talked how they hoped it would help create a more diverse student body.

