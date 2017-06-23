Tigers Release K-Rod, Call Up Bruce Rondon from Toledo

SAN DIEGO – The Detroit Tigers announced today they have released relief pitcher Francisco Rodriguez and called up Bruce Rondon from Triple-A Toledo.

Rodriguez started the season as the Detroit Tigers’ closing pitcher but struggled early on in the role. After a rough start to the season Rodriguez was demoted from his role as the closer with Alex Wilson taking over the role.

Rodriguez is 2-5 with a 7.82 ERA in 25 1/3 innings across 28 appearances this season. He also has seven saves on the season. This was his second season with the Tigers.

Rondon will return to the Tigers after spending much of this season with the Toledo Mud Hens. Rondon gave up six runs in three appearances this year for a 40.50 ERA before being sent down to Triple-A.

The Tigers also announced that outfielder Alex Presley has been placed on the 7-day concussion disabled list and that they have selected the contract of outfielder Matt den Dekker of Toledo.