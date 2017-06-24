Big Sean, Detroit Tigers, New Era, Hat
Big Sean Launches New Detroit Tigers Hat Line

June 24, 2017 9:20 PM
Filed Under: Big Sean, Detroit Tigers, New Era Cap

DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers haven’t given fans much to celebrate lately but here’s some positive news tied to the club — Big Sean is teaming up with New Era for a few new Tigers caps.

On Friday, the famous Detroit-born rapper announced his partnership with New Era via Twitter. The tweet included images of three different hats that’ll be exclusively sold at Lids locations. The hats will be officially released on June 29.

The three different hats feature the iconic English D, varying in colors. The three different hats include a blue background with a white ‘D’, blue background with a orange ‘D’ and a white background with a blue ‘D’. It appears the hat also features a patch on the side.

Shortly after announcing the new hat line, Big Sean tweeted that he’ll be throwing out the first pitch of the Tigers-Royals game at Comerica Park on the same day the hats are released.

 

