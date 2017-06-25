Michigan AG Calls For FEMA Disaster Assistance Following Flooding In Mid-Michigan

June 25, 2017 11:37 AM
Filed Under: flooding, Summer Storm

LANSING (WWJ) – Much of mid-Michigan, and other parts of the state, remain water-logged Sunday — following severe flooding. On Friday, the Lt. Governor made a state disaster declaration.

Michigan’s Attorney General, Bill Schuette, among those asking the governor to request FEMA disaster assistance from the federal government, following big flooding in mid-Michigan.

“At least 500 flooded homes and basements, and you can see that people are working to get the debris out of their home but it’s still in assessment right now,” he says.

Schuette says emergency crews are doing the best they can.

“The emergency responders, the county and city crews, have been working double, triple overtime and you just have to give them a great deal of thanks for how hard they are working,” said Schuette.

“We try to help with everybody, whether it’s non-profits, the Red Cross, and obviously all state and federal resources can be made available, we’ll work very hard to see that that is done.”

More than a foot of rain has fallen within a week in parts of Isabella and Midland counties. The Thumb area also has been hit hard.

