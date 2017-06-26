Young Suspects On Bikes Sought In B&E, Beating In Westland

June 26, 2017 1:37 PM

WESTLAND (WWJ) – Police need tips from the public to identify two young suspects wanted in a breaking and entering and assault in Westland.

westland suspects Young Suspects On Bikes Sought In B&E, Beating In Westland

Westland police are looking for these two. (Photo: Westland police)

According to police, the pair was caught in the act after breaking into a “barn-type structure” in the area of Farmington and Venoy Rd. at around 6 p.m. on Monday, June 19.

The suspects allegedly then hopped on bicycles and tried to flee the area after being told to wait for police. Police said the person who’d discovered the suspect followed, and after some time, the suspect pair the person who was following them.

Police said the victim did not appear to be seriously injured, but sought medical treatment following the incident.

Before the suspect fled again, the victim was able to snap a photo.

Anyone who recognizes one or both suspects wanted in this case or who has any information about this crime is asked to call Westland police at 734-722-9600. Tipsters may also contract Det. Humphrey directly at 734-467-3179.

