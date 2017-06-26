Police: Citizen Helped Bust Female Dearborn Bank Robber

DEARBORN (WWJ) – Dearborn’s police chief thanked a citizen for helping to bust a failed female bank robber.

China Wells, 24, is accused walking into a bank at Warren Ave. and Schaefer, just before noon last Friday, and passing a note to a teller demanding crash.

While the teller was gathering the money, police say, Wells took off on foot — but she didn’t get too far. Police say a customer inside the bank at the time of the crime called 911 and provided the suspect’s location and a description.

Police say that same customer followed Wells out of the bank and continued to tail her until police arrived to make an arrest.

“We are grateful that a citizen took the initiative to contact the police immediately allowing us to quickly respond and investigate the matter,” said Police Chief Ronald Haddad, in a statement. “Due to the citizen’s willingness to get involved we were able to apprehend this suspect before she was able to commit additional crimes.”

No one was injured.

Wells, a Southfield resident, was arraigned on one count of bank robbery and one count of armed robbery before Judge Sam Salamey, who set bond at $50,0000 cash.

A probable cause conference was scheduled for July 7 and preliminary exam for July 14.