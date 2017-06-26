Detroit Strikes $4.3M Land Deal For Pathway Around The City

June 26, 2017 3:54 PM

DETROIT (AP) – Detroit officials say they expect to begin design and construction on a 7.5-mile railroad property this fall to complete a bike and pedestrian pathway around the city.

The city announced Thursday that it reached a $4.3 million deal with railroad company Conrail to acquire the land. The acquisition fills the largest gap in the 26-mile Inner Circle Greenway, which connects neighborhood and residents to parks, commercial areas, downtown and the city’s riverfront.

Mayor Mike Duggan says the plan to acquire the portion of the greenway has been “years in the making.”

City officials say the pathway is meant to improve transit options for Detroit residents, especially those who don’t have vehicles and need access to jobs, services and civic amenities.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources and Department of Transportation are expected to reimburse Detroit for the property.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch