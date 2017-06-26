Emily Ratajkowski Won The Weekend With These ‘Suns Out, Buns Out’ Photos

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

I spent this weekend playing golf. That’s it. I was nowhere tropical and the only body of water I saw were little ponds on the golf course.

Model Emily Ratajkowski spent the weekend in a completely different way.

She spent the weekend in luxury at Le Sirenuse in Italy.

Luckily for us, she captured the weekend with photos that we can all enjoy.

Weekend! A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Jun 17, 2017 at 3:07am PDT

💦 A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Jun 17, 2017 at 3:31am PDT

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Jun 18, 2017 at 5:39am PDT

After posting some fun photos where she was wearing a bikini, she decided to up her game and managed to get one million likes on this “suns out, buns out” photo.

❤️ A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Jun 23, 2017 at 8:04am PDT

🎣 A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Jun 26, 2017 at 5:13am PDT

It wasn’t all boats and drinks though, Ratajkowski also enjoyed one heck of a meal as well.

Another weekend, another beach A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Jun 25, 2017 at 5:03am PDT

Feeling like the Princess of Positano! Grazie @lesirenuse A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Jun 24, 2017 at 6:26am PDT

Emily Ratajkowski is the Beatles of social media, the hits keep coming!