Emily Ratajkowski Won The Weekend With These 'Suns Out, Buns Out' Photos

June 26, 2017 9:46 AM
By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

I spent this weekend playing golf. That’s it. I was nowhere tropical and the only body of water I saw were little ponds on the golf course.

Model Emily Ratajkowski spent the weekend in a completely different way.

She spent the weekend in luxury at Le Sirenuse in Italy.

Luckily for us, she captured the weekend with photos that we can all enjoy.

Weekend!

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

💦

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

After posting some fun photos where she was wearing a bikini, she decided to up her game and managed to get one million likes on this “suns out, buns out” photo.

❤️

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

🎣

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

It wasn’t all boats and drinks though, Ratajkowski also enjoyed one heck of a meal as well.

Another weekend, another beach

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

Feeling like the Princess of Positano! Grazie @lesirenuse

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

Emily Ratajkowski is the Beatles of social media, the hits keep coming!

