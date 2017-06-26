Flint Airport Officer Stabbed During Attack Out Of Hospital

FLINT, Mich. (WWJ/AP) — The Flint airport officer stabbed in the neck during what authorities are investigating as a terrorist act has been discharged from a hospital.
A spokeswoman for Hurley Medical Center says Lt. Jeff Neville was released Monday. Doctors say he will make a full recovery in six to eight weeks.
Neville was stabbed Wednesday at Bishop International Airport in Flint, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northwest of Detroit. Authorities have said 49-year-old Amor Ftouhi stabbed Neville with a large knife after saying something similar to “you have killed people in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan, and we are all going to die.”
Ftouhi, a Canadian from Tunisia, was immediately taken into custody and was charged in a criminal complaint with committing violence at an airport. More charges could also be pursued against Ftouhi.
Doctors have said Neville’s 12-inch wound caused significant bleeding but narrowly missed major arteries and a nerve. Fifty stitches were needed to seal the wound.
