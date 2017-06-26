Police Investigating After Man Killed In Haggerty Road Crash

VAN BUREN TWP. (WWJ) – Investigators are working to determine the cause of a single-car fatal accident in Wayne County over the weekend.
According to Van Buren Township police, 32-year-old Michael Lorenza was found dead behind the wheel of his 2010 Ford Focus following the crash at around 1 a.m. Saturday, in the 16000 Block of Haggerty Rd.
An initial investigation revealed that car had left the roadway, striking a utility pole and then a large tree. Lorenza was pronounced deceased at the scene. No one else was hurt.
As an investigation continues, police say it’s unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash. Police are awaiting the return of a toxicology report.
Anyone who witnessed the accident or who has any information is asked to call police at 734-699-8930.