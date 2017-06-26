Pregnant Woman Ambushed, Shot 4 Times Outside Detroit Home

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – Police say a pregnant woman is in critical condition after being ambushed and shot four times outside her home on Detroit’s east side.

Police say the 32-year-old woman was struck late Saturday in the abdomen, thigh, right forearm and right lower leg. The shooting’s effect on the baby was not immediately known.

The woman had just arrived home and exited her car when she was ambushed by someone inside her house, in the 19000 block of Teppert Street, near 7 Mile Road.

Police said the home’s front door slung open and someone who’d been inside opened fire and then fled the scene. According to reports, police believe the woman may have interrupted a home invasion. There is no description of the suspect at this time.

The woman ran to her car and began to drive to the hospital, but she made it only a short distance before she collapsed, police said.

She was taken by EMS to a local hospital where she was listed in critical condition. Her name was not immediately released.

© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.