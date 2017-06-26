Red Wings Add 10 Players On Second Day Of 2017 NHL Entry Draft

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today made 10 selections during the second day of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft at the United Center in Chicago. The Red Wings added defenseman Gustav Lindstrom in the second round (38th overall) before selecting four times in the third round, picking up defenseman Kasper Kotkansalo (71st overall), center Lane Zablocki (79th overall), center Zach Gallant (83rd overall) and goaltender Keith Petruzzelli (88th overall). In the fourth round, the Red Wings selected defenseman Malte Setkov (100th overall) and tabbed defenseman Cole Fraser in the fifth round (131st overall), right wing Jack Adams (162nd overall) and defenseman Reilly Webb (164th overall) in the sixth round and center Brady Gilmour in the seventh round (193rd overall).

Detroit’s first pick of the day, defenseman Gustav Lindstrom, spent the majority of the 2016-17 season playing professionally at age 18, skating in 48 games for Almtuna IS in second-tier Sweden and registering nine points (2-7-9) and 26 penalty minutes. He also racked up 10 points (6-4-10), a plus-nine rating and 10 penalty minutes in six games for Almtuna in the Swedish under-20 junior league. The 6-foot-2, 187-pound blueliner has spent three seasons in Almtuna’s system, totaling 20 points (9-11-20), a plus-10 rating and 16 penalty minutes in 14 games at the under-20 level and adding 51 points (20-31-51), a plus-15 rating and 68 penalty minutes in 59 games on the under-18 circuit. A native of Ostervala, Sweden, Lindstrom represented his country at the Five Nations Tournament in Zuchwil, Switzerland, leading the team’s defensemen with seven points (1-6-7) in four games. Lindstrom is the nephew of former NHL defenseman Marcus Ragnarsson, who skated in 632 games for San Jose and Philadelphia between 1995-04.

With the first of four third-round selections, the Red Wings added Kasper Kotkansalo, a 6-foot-2, 196-pound defenseman who played for the United States Hockey League’s Sioux Falls Stampede last season. Kotkansalo picked up 12 points (1-11-12), a team-best plus-12 rating and 43 penalty minutes in 47 games for Sioux Falls. A native of Helsinki, Finland, he was a member of the Espoo Blues prior to moving to North America. In 48 games for the under-20 junior team in 2015-16, he registered 19 points (4-15-19), a plus-nine rating and 36 penalty minutes, adding 16 points (5-11-16) and 10 penalty minutes for the Blues’ under-18 team from 2013-15. He has represented Finland internationally on multiple occasions, picking up six points (2-4-6) and eight penalty minutes in 13 games over several tournaments in 2016-17 and winning a gold medal at the 2016 IIHF World Under-18 Championship with four points (0-4-4) in six games. Kotkansalo will remain in North America and join the Boston University Terriers in 2017-18.

Eight picks later, Detroit picked up their first forward of the day in center Lane Zablocki. The Wetaskiwin, Alberta, native split the 2016-17 campaign between the Western Hockey League’s Regina Pats and Red Deer Rebels, combining for 54 points (28-26-54), a plus-13 rating and 97 penalty minutes. He also tied for third on the Rebels in postseason points and led the team with six goals and 20 penalty minutes in six games. Zablocki skated for Regina as a WHL rookie in 2015-16, tallying 37 points (18-19-37) and 95 penalty minutes in 72 games and notching nine points (7-2-9) in 12 playoff games. Prior to his WHL career, the 5-foot-11, 179-pound forward picked up 25 points (15-10-25) and 114 points in 55 games for the Sherwood Park Crusaders of the Alberta Junior Hockey League in 2014-15.

The Red Wings added another forward later in the round, selecting center Zach Gallant with the 83rd overall pick. A native of Oakville, Ontario, Gallant skated in 60 games for the Ontario Hockey League’s Peterborough Petes and recording 47 points (21-26-47), a plus-four rating and a team-leading 74 penalty minutes. His 47 points marked a 43-point improvement over his rookie season total of four points (0-4-4) in 51 games. He has also skated in 19 OHL playoff games, picking up eight points (0-8-8) and 20 penalty minutes. The 6-foot-1, 198-pound forward also represented Canada at the 2015 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge and picked up two assists in six games.

With their final third-round pick, Detroit nabbed a 6-foot-6, 185-pound goaltender, Keith Petruzzelli. Petruzzelli spent the 2016-17 season in Michigan, playing in 35 games for the Muskegon Lumberjacks of the USHL. He led all USHL rookie goaltenders with 22 wins, posting a 2.40 goals-against average, 0.918 save percentage and two shutouts to earn a spot on the USHL All-Rookie Team. The Wilbraham, Mass., native is committed to Quinnipiac University for 2017-18. Before joining Muskegon, Petruzzelli was named Goaltender of the Year and Most Valuable Player and captured a championship in the U.S. Premier Hockey Under-18 League with Selects Hockey Academy in 2015-16.

The Red Wings added a third player listed at 6-foot-6 with the 192-pound defenseman Malte Setkov, who played in the Malmo Redhawks’ junior system in Sweden last season. The Danish-born blueliner, who was teammates with Detroit’s 2016 seventh-round pick Mattias Elfstrom for Malmo’s under-20 team, registered 12 points (2-10-12), a plus-seven rating and 18 penalty minutes in 38 games at that level and picked up nine points (4-5-9), a plus-seven rating and 10 penalty minutes for Malmo’s under-18 team. Setkov has represented Denmark at several international tournaments, combining for 11 points (3-8-11) over 21 games at the 2017 IIHF World Under-18 Championship and Four Nations Tournaments in 2016-17.

The fifth round saw Detroit add another defenseman, and teammate of third-round pick Gallant, with Peterborough’s Cole Fraser, a native of Smith Falls, Ontario. Fraser has totaled 22 points (6-16-22) and 133 penalty minutes in 111 career OHL games for the Petes, including 19 points (6-13-19) and 82 penalty minutes in 61 games in 2016-17. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound defenseman is a product of the Ottawa Valley Titans minor hockey system, totaling 43 points (14-29-43) and 100 penalty minutes at the bantam and midget minor levels between 2013-15.

Detroit had two selections in the sixth round and used the first on right wing Jack Adams, a 20-year old hailing from Boxford, Mass. Adams was the USHL’s scoring leader with 37 goals in 2016-17, finishing fifth overall in league scoring with 60 points (37-23-60) in 56 games for the Fargo Force. Adams more than doubled his USHL rookie-year totals of 24 points (8-16-24) in 54 games with Fargo in 2015-16. The improvement netted him a spot on the 2016-17 USHL Second All-Star Team. Adams, a 6-foot-5, 204-pound forward, hold a college commitment to Union College for the 2017-18 campaign.

Two picks later, the Red Wings added defenseman Reilly Webb from the OHL’s Hamilton Bulldogs. Webb has battled injuries each of his first two seasons in major junior, limited to just 20 career OHL games since 2015-16. Webb recorded one assist, a plus-3 rating and five penalty minutes for Hamilton in 2016-17 and was healthy for the team’s playoff run, appearing in seven games. In addition to eight games for Hamilton in 2015-16, Webb appeared in four games (1-3-4) and six penalty minutes in nine games for the Ancaster Avalanche in the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League. The 6-foot-3, 198-pound defenseman hails from Stoney Creek, Ontario.

With their 11th and final pick of the weekend, Detroit added a fourth skater from the OHL, selecting center Brady Gilmour, who was a teammate of Red Wings’ 2016 second-round pick Filip Hronek with the Saginaw Spirit. Gilmour trailed Hronek and two other players among Saginaw’s scoring leaders, posting 47 points (26-21-47) and four penalty minutes in 65 games for the club in 2016-17. An alternate captain for the Spirit, Gilmour has totaled 70 points (33-37-70) and 10 penalty minutes in 126 games over the past two seasons. Prior to his OHL career, Gilmour was named the Ontario Minor Hockey Association Eastern AAA League’s player of the year in 2014-15, racking up 61 points (28-33-61) over 36 games.