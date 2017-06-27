3 Killed, Child Critically Injured In Overnight House Fire In Detroit

June 27, 2017 7:22 AM

DETROIT (WWJ) – Three people, including two young twin boys, were killed in an overnight house fire in northwest Detroit.

The fire took off early Tuesday morning at a home in the 18000 block of Lahser, between 7 Mile Road and Grand River Avenue. When firefighters arrived around 1 a.m., the lower level of the home was completely engulfed in flames.

The bodies of the 3-year-old brothers and their 46-year-old grandmother were found upstairs.

A 4-year-old girl was taken to Children’s Hospital with second-and third-degree burns. She was last reported in critical condition.

An official cause of the fire has not yet been determined, but officials believe it may have started in the kitchen. Investigators say they’ve found nothing suspicious and no signs of foul play.

Anthony, who lives nearby, told WWJ’s Mike Campbell that the family moved into the home about four months ago.

“They was nice people. They didn’t bother nobody. They’d just sit out and barbecue and play with the kids and all,” he said. “It was all good.”

An investigation is ongoing.

