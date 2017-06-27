Man Arrested After Pilotless Boat Crashes Onto Florida Beach

June 27, 2017 4:26 PM
Filed Under: Jonathan Race

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say they’ve arrested a man connected to a stolen boat that crashed unmanned onto a Florida beach.

The 36-foot boat was pilotless when it ran aground at full throttle on Daytona Beach on Saturday morning, scattering beachgoers.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE VIDEO

Volusia County Beach Ocean Rescue officials tell local news outlets 20-year-old Jonathan Race of Daytona Beach was arrested Sunday. He’s charged with two counts of burglary and grand theft of a vehicle less than $100,000. He remained in the county jail Monday morning. A lawyer isn’t listed on jail records.

Officials say the boat’s owner was located Saturday. He told investigators he hadn’t been driving it and no one he knows had taken it out either.

No one was injured. The incident remains under investigation.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

