Police: ‘Personal Disagreement’ Leads To Stabbing, Shooting In Royal Oak

ROYAL OAK (WWJ) – An investigation is ongoing after two men were injured in a shooting and stabbing in Royal Oak.

Police said events unfolded Sunday afternoon as a 26-year-old Lathrup Village man and a friend went to Woodward North Apartments on 13 Mile Road to confront a 35-year-old Royal Oak man about “an ongoing personal disagreement.”

The two got into an argument, police said, things escalated and the 35-year-old retrieved several knives from his apartment and stabbed the other man in the arm.

After the fight, police say the 35-year-old got several knives from his apartment and stabbed the young man in the arm. The friend, a 26-year-old man from Detroit, was also stabbed before he allegedly shot the 35-year-old in the leg.

Police were called and the 35-year-old Royal Oak man was arrested. He remains custody. Both 26-year-olds were taken into custody as well but were released pending further investigation.

Police said the two wounded men were treated for non-life threatening injuries at Beaumont Hospital. Investigators noted that the alleged shooter does hold a CPL.

No names or details, including what the initial dispute was about, have been released.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Royal Oak Police Criminal Investigation

Division Lt. Keith Spencer at 248-246-3456.