‘T-Rex’ Kayaks Down Flooded Michigan Street [VIDEO]

(WWJ) – What has short arms, sharp teeth and was spotted floating down a flooded Michigan street?
A T.rex in a kayak.
Midland resident Katrina Spry has been getting big props on social media since she shared a video of her Tyrannosaurus rex-costumed husband trekking through their neighborhood following Friday’s heavy rains.
The video, posted to Ellen DeGeneres’ Facebook page, shows the recreational reptile paddling through the brownish waters with ease. At one point, the family dog trots up to check it out.
“Among all the tough things Mother Nature sent us, including flooded basements, we thought we would have some fun and laughs!” Spry wrote.
After Isabella and Midland counties experienced flash flooding due to thunderstorms Thursday night and Friday, roadways left underwater prompted authorities to caution people against unnecessary travel. Officials said it was the worst flood in Mid-Michigan in about 30 years.