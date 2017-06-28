Driver Captured After Crashing During 90 MPH Police Chase

ROYAL OAK (WWJ) – A 20-year-old Pontiac man with outstanding warrants is now in custody after he led police on a high-speed chase and crashed into a home in Berkley.

The incident unfolded just before 8 p.m. Monday when a Royal Oak police officer attempted to stop a vehicle for having an illegible license plate and driving erratically in the area of Woodward and Catalpa, between 11 Mile and 12 Mile.

Instead of stopping, police say the driver fled after turning onto Catalpa. He eventually lost control on Catalpa just west of Coolidge, after reaching speeds of over 90 miles per hour, and crashed into a porch and two parked cars.

After the collision, police say the driver immediately ran from the scene, abandoning his passenger inside the vehicle. The passenger refused medical treatment and was later released.

Officers searched the area with K-9 units but were unable to locate the suspect. Berkley Police later located the man in the area of 12 Mile and Coolidge after receiving a call about two suspicious subjects. The suspect and his passenger had apparently called a relative to pick them up from the area.

The suspect was turned over to Royal Oak police. He is being held on charges of fleeing and eluding a police officer, along with several outstanding warrants. His name was not released.