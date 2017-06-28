State Police, Homeland Security Raid Royal Oak Business

ROYAL OAK (WWJ) – State and federal agents have raided health care business in Royal Oak.
According to police, a sealed search warrant was served Wednesday at Affordable Lab in the area of Crooks Road and Webster.
Troopers with the Michigan State Police Meth Team wore HazMat suits on the scene, with the MSP putting out an alert advising local residents not to be alarmed. It’s unclear what police are looking for.
A statement from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security says the raid in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, although no further details were provided.
No injuries have been reported and police say there is no danger to the bystanders or the general public.
A search warrant in connection with the case was also reportedly executed by agents with Homeland Security Investigations at a home on Detroit’s east side.
HSI said additional personnel from the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, IRS Criminal Investigations, Michigan National Guard, and the Royal Oak and Detroit Police Departments are supporting in the investigation.
Affordable Lab does urine, saliva, and blood testing.