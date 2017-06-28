Police: Missing Detroit Teen Last Seen On QLINE

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are looking for tips in the case of a missing teen last seen on the QLINE.
Catera Barber, 16, was spotted on the Woodward Avenue streetcar heading toward the Detroit River between 7 and 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 22. Police said she was seen by an acquaintance who was in the area of Campus Martius. It’s unclear where she was going or if she was with anyone.
Prior to that, the teen was seen by her mother earlier that day in the area of Woodrow Wilson and Webb. Catera walked away from the location and has not been heard from since.
Barber is described a black female, last seen wearing a pink shirt, black pants, a beige Baby Phat hoodie and black boots. She may be wearing glasses.
Barber is believed to be in good mental and good physical condition.
Anyone who sees this missing girl or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call Detroit Police at 313-596-1040.