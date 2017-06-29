AP Source: Kevin Durant Declines To Opt Into Contract

June 29, 2017 3:50 PM
Filed Under: Golden State Warriors, Kevin Durant

By JANIE McCAULEY, AP Sports Writer

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A person with direct knowledge of the decision tells The Associated Press that Kevin Durant has declined to opt in for the second year of his contract with Golden State and will become an unrestricted free agent.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday because Durant’s choice — which was expected — had not been formally announced. He was due to make more than $27.7 million.

Durant has said he plans to re-sign with the team he led to a championship this month, his first title. He would now have to reach a new deal after free agency begins Saturday.

By going this route, the NBA Finals MVP provides the franchise with financial flexibility to try to bring back other key free agents. Durant had a deadline of Thursday to make his decision.

He is expected to gain a 20 percent raise over the $26.5 million he made last season and would earn about $31.8 million.
___
More AP NBA: http://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch