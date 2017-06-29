Consumer Fireworks In Michigan: Know The Laws Or You Could End Up In Jail

DETROIT (WWJ) – It is going to be a loud weekend across Metro Detroit with people blasting off fireworks in celebration of Independence Day.

Technically, Michigan law says fireworks are legal the day before, the day of and the day after a holiday. Since the 4th of July is on a Tuesday, that means consumer fireworks are legal to use next Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday — between the hours of 8 a.m. and midnight.

If you get caught shooting off fireworks past midnight or on any day outside of that three-day window, you face a possible $500 fine for each violation.

State law also requires that consumer-grade fireworks only be ignited from personal property. It is illegal to ignite fireworks on public property (including streets and sidewalks), school property, church property, or another persons property without their express permission.

When fire-related incidents involve consumer, low impact, or illegal fireworks resulting in property damage, injury or death of another person, individuals are subject to being convicted of a misdemeanor or felony punishable by up to five-years imprisonment and $10,000 in fines, or both depending upon the severity of the crime.

It is illegal to discharge fireworks when intoxicated or under the influence of drugs.

Consumer-grade fireworks like bottle rockets, Roman candles and firecrackers are extremely dangerous and should be used with great care to avoid tragedy.

“The safest way to enjoy fireworks is professional displays, State Fire Marshal Kevin Sehlmeyer said in a statement. If you do plan to shoot your own fireworks, remember these are explosives and that if used incorrectly, can cause irreparable injury and harm.”

According to the latest national data from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, 2015 was the worst year for fireworks injuries in at least 15 years. Injuries from fireworks accounted for 11,900 emergency room visits and 11 deaths in 2015. Of the 11 deaths, nine involved people misusing reloadable fireworks, often trying to hold them when they fired, either on their head or in their hands. The other two deaths involved homemade fireworks; one dying in a house fire caused by homemade fireworks. Most injuries are to hands and fingers; followed by head, face and ears; then eyes, arms and legs.

Nationally, firecrackers are the leading device causing injuries, followed by sky rockets. Firework mishaps also account for approximately 20,000 fires each year; most notably, house fires.