Bald Man Wanted In Theft Of Rogaine From Dearborn CVS [VIDEO]

DEARBORN (WWJ) – Police are searching for a bald man wanted in the theft of Rogaine from a Dearborn drug store.
Investigators say the suspect walked into the CVS store on Warren near Wyoming around 3:30 p.m. last Thursday, a short time later grabbing seven boxes of the hair re-growth treatment and putting them in a shopping bag.
That’s when he sprinted from the store, getting into an older-model Chevrolet and fleeing the scene.
That suspect is described as black male around 30-40 years-old, bald, last seen wearing blue jean shorts and a shirt that reads “Air Force Dad.”
The Dearborn Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the man “as it is suspected he will continue committing this type of crime as 12-14 months of consistent use is needed to see results.”
“While this is not the most hair-raising crime we must protect our retailers as these crimes drive up the retail costs for honest consumers,” said Police Chief Ronald Haddad in a statement.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. You may also text CSM and your tip to CRIMES (274637).