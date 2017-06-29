Family Hoping For Word On Teen Missing Since Sunday

Field of Dreams - On-Site Giveaway (Drayton Station)Jamie Samuelsen from 97.1 The Ticket's Jamie and Stoney Mornings show will be at Drayton Station in Waterford from 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm on July 8. Stop by for your chance to win a Miller Lite Field of Dreams Experience which includes the opportunity to play baseball at Comerica Park on August 15.

Win Tickets To See Boz Scaggs & Michael McDonald On Wednesday!Listen to WWJ Newsradio 950 on July 5th for your chance to win tickets to see Boz Scaggs & Michael McDonald at the Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill on Tuesday, July 11th.

WWJ's Break the Bank At Lady Jane's Haircut For Men In Birmingham And Win $10,000! 7/5/17Stop by the Grand Opening of Lady Jane's Haircuts for Men in Birmingham on Wednesday, July 5th for your chance to play WWJ's Visible Vault for your chance to break the bank and win $10,000!

Tigers Ticket TakeoverFriday, July 14 is a Tigers Ticket Takeover on 97.1 The Ticket. Listen to Jamie and Stoney from 6:00am - 10:00am and Karsch and Anderson from 10:00am - 2:00pm for your chance to win tickets to see the Detroit Tigers vs Kansas City on July 24.