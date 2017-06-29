Family Hoping For Word On Teen Missing Since Sunday

DETROIT (WWJ) – A teen missing since Sunday has run away in the past according to her family.
Aubrie Morris, 17, was last seen at her home on Veach Street in Detroit on June 25 — some time before 3 a.m. — her family has not seen her or heard from her since that time according to police. Her family says she’s run away about a half a dozen times in the past.
Aubrie is 5-foot-2, and weighs about 170 lbs., she has brown eyes and short brown hair. It’s not known what she was wearing when she left home.
If you have seen Aubrie Morris or know of her whereabouts, please call Detroit police at (313) 596-1140.