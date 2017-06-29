Rob Lowe Says He Feared Death During Bigfoot-Like Encounter

June 29, 2017 5:27 PM
Filed Under: Rob Lowe

By The Associated Press

Rob Lowe says he thought he was going to be killed during an encounter with a bigfoot creature while filming his new A&E docuseries.

Lowe tells Entertainment Weekly the encounter took place in the Ozark Mountains, which stretch between Arkansas, Missouri and Oklahoma.

Lowe says he and his sons were camping there to investigate a bigfoot-like creature known to locals as a “wood ape” during a shoot for “The Lowe Files” when something began to approach their camp. Lowe says he was lying on the ground thinking he was going to be killed.

He adds that he’s “fully aware” the story makes him sound like “a crazy, Hollywood kook.”

“The Lowe Files” follows the actor and sons Matthew and John Owen as they explore mysterious phenomena across the country.

