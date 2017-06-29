Sprays Or Lotion: Sunscreen A Must For Summertime Outdoor Fun

DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) – The Fourth of July holiday means that many families will be spending time outdoors — and while a cookout is festive you don’t want to walk away from the party with a holiday burn.

WWJ health reporter Dr. Deanna Lites says you’ll want to make sure everyone – especially the kids — are wearing plenty of sunscreen.

So do you go with a lotion or a spray sunscreen?

It can be hard to get kids to sit still to apply lotions so many parents opt for the spray sunscreens — and coverage becomes key.

Beaumont Hospital pediatric emergency doctor Kelly Levasseur says it’s best to use sprays on the body and not the face.

“There are a couple of reports that maybe inhaling some of the particles from the sunscreen can get into the lungs — however there haven’t been any studies that have come out and said this is a true danger,” said Levasseur.

You want to use a broad spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of between 15 and 50. The FDA says no sunscreen is sweat or water proof so always reapply.

When using a spray sunscreen it’s important to apply enough product then rub it into the skin to ensure full coverage.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) says most people only apply 25 – 50 percent of the recommended amount of sunscreen, which decreases the achieved SPF.

The American Academy of Pediatrics says to avoid a sunscreen ingredient.

“They do recommend to avoid any sunscreen with oxybenzone in it there’s concern about mild hormonal properties,” says Levasseur.

What about babies? Should you slather them up with sunscreen?

Babies under six months old should not be in the sun and should not wear sunscreen.

However if protective clothing and shade isn’t available then you can use some on small areas of their body like the face or the back of the hands.

More information to help you stay burn-free while enjoying the outdoors here.