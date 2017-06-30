Feeling Blue? Crayola Seeks Help Naming Its New Crayon

June 30, 2017 9:32 AM

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – Crayola has the blues — five, to be exact.

The iconic crayon maker left it to fans to come up with a name for a new blue crayon replacing the recently retired color dandelion.

After receiving nearly 90,000 submissions, Crayola narrowed it down to five names for the crayon based on a pigment discovered in 2009.

The choices are: Dreams Come Blue, Bluetiful, Blue Moon Bliss, Reach for the Stars, and Star Spangled Blue.

Crayola said Friday customers can vote for their choice on its website starting Saturday and ending August 31.

The crayon will make its debut later this year.

Scientists at Oregon State University accidentally discovered the brilliant blue hue — YInMN pigment — while experimenting with materials for use in electronics.

Based in Easton, Pennsylvania, Crayola is a subsidiary of Hallmark Cards Inc., headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch