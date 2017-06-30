More Than 8,000 To Participate In Grow Detroit’s Young Talent Program

DETROIT (WWJ) – For the second consecutive year the Grow Detroit’s Young Talent program has helped place over 8,000 teenagers into paying summer jobs.

Mayor Mike Duggan joined in the announcement celebration on Friday at the Boys And Girls Club on Schoenherr on the city’s northeast side.

“Employers in this town are fabulous,” Duggan said. “530 companies is a big number, I think we had only 50 companies two years ago so I don’t have anything but appreciation for the companies in this town. It’s going to be a great summer.”

Celebrating over 8,000 summer jobs for Detroit youth. @MayorMikeDuggan pays a visit to Boys and Girls Club of SE Michigan. Details @WWJ950 pic.twitter.com/cY0MVjtjeB — Jon Hewett (@JonHewettWWJ) June 30, 2017

As Duggan mentioned, 530 employers are participating in the program this summer. The program lasts six weeks with children ranging from 12 to 24 years old. Those participating will work up to 20 hours per week throughout the program.

There are three tiers to the program with the options being career exploration, ready for work and career pathway internships.

The majority of the kids will begin their summer work experience one week from Monday — earning wages from $7.50 to $9.50 per hour over the course of the summer.

“Everyone is influenced by their first summer job and now we have 8,000 young people that will be coming home with a paycheck,” Duggan said. “Know what it means to dress at work, how to act at work, it’s an exciting thing and I really appreciate the community coming together to give these kids a job.”