Dog Adopted By Van Gundy Still Getting Plenty Of Attention

DETROIT (WWJ) – If you had to guess which sports figure has one of the fastest growing presence on social media in Detroit, who would it be? Justin Verlander? Matthew Stafford? How about Andre Drummond? If you said any of those then you are wrong.

The answer is Eastwood Van Gundy, the dog adopted by Pistons Head Coach Stan Van Gundy. Ever since Eastwood joined the Van Gundy family he’s received plenty of attention.

“He’s a lot more famous than I am,” Van Gundy told WWJ’s Tony Ortiz. “I mean everywhere we go now that’s what people ask us about.”

If you don’t remember, Eastwood made headlines when the Van Gundy’s adopted him back in May. Eastwood, who is a special needs pet, was the last dog remaining at the Little Traverse Bay Humane Society on Empty the Shelters Day.

Car rides are for the good boys. Cc @DetroitPistons pic.twitter.com/5C9w8GzmPO — Eastwood Van Gundy (@EastwoodVG) May 9, 2017

The news of Eastwood’s sad story was picked up by many news services and shortly after that the Van Gundy family adopted the 18-month-old red-coated Labrador retriever mix. Ever since then he has became a social media star.

Eastwood has his own Twitter account, which has more than 2,000 followers, and has stolen the spotlight in his family. Even though his owner is calling the shots for the Pistons.

“We’ve always walked our dogs in the neighborhood but now people come out of their houses to meet him and everything else,” Van Gundy said. “So he’s the famous one and the rest of us are sort of around for the ride.”