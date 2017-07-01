Former MSU Sports Doctor To Stand Trial On More Sex Assault Charges

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WWJ/AP) – A former doctor at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics has been ordered to stand trial in Michigan in another sexual assault case.

An Eaton County judge made the ruling Friday after three alleged victims testified against Dr. Larry Nassar.

The 53-year-old Nassar is charged with multiple counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Last week, an Ingham County judge ordered Nassar to stand trial on charges of sexually assaulting six young gymnasts who said they were molested while seeking treatment for injuries.

The gymnasts consistently said that Nassar penetrated them with his ungloved hands, sometimes while their parents were in the room, at his Michigan State clinic, his home, and at a Lansing-area gymnastics club. Some allegations go back to 2000.

He separately faces child pornography charges in federal court.

Nassar and Michigan State also are being sued by dozens of women and girls. A motion filed Friday in federal court seeks to add 23 more plaintiffs.

Indianapolis-based USA Gymnastics is a defendant in some of the lawsuits.

When one woman reported Nassar’s disturbing “treatments” to the MSU training staff, she was allegedly told that Nassar was a world-renowned doctor and that his “inter‐vaginal adjustments” were legitimate medical treatments.

Nassar was fired from Michigan State University in September 2016, and USA Gymnastics cut ties in 2015.

Nassar has maintained his innocence, claiming the practice is a legitimate procedure to re-align hips.

