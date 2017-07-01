CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
Former MSU Sports Doctor To Stand Trial On More Sex Assault Charges

July 1, 2017 9:01 AM

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WWJ/AP) – A former doctor at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics has been ordered to stand trial in Michigan in another sexual assault case.

An Eaton County judge made the ruling Friday after three alleged victims testified against Dr. Larry Nassar.

The 53-year-old Nassar is charged with multiple counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Last week, an Ingham County judge ordered Nassar to stand trial on charges of sexually assaulting six young gymnasts who said they were molested while seeking treatment for injuries.

The gymnasts consistently said that Nassar penetrated them with his ungloved hands, sometimes while their parents were in the room, at his Michigan State clinic, his home, and at a Lansing-area gymnastics club. Some allegations go back to 2000.

He separately faces child pornography charges in federal court.

Nassar and Michigan State also are being sued by dozens of women and girls. A motion filed Friday in federal court seeks to add 23 more plaintiffs.
Indianapolis-based USA Gymnastics is a defendant in some of the lawsuits.

When one woman reported Nassar’s disturbing “treatments” to the MSU training staff, she was allegedly told that Nassar was a world-renowned doctor and that his “inter‐vaginal adjustments” were legitimate medical treatments.

Nassar was fired from Michigan State University in September 2016, and USA Gymnastics cut ties in 2015.

Nassar has maintained his innocence, claiming the practice is a legitimate procedure to re-align hips.

© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

