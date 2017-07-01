Pistons Sign Kennard To Rookie Deal

AUBURN HILLS – The Detroit Pistons announced today they have signed first round pick Luke Kennard to a rookie deal. Terms of the contract were not disclosed.
Based on the NBA rookie scale, Kennard will make $2.2 million this season, $2.7 million in 2018-19 and $3.1 million in 2019-20. Kennard was drafted 12th overall by the Pistons in the 2017 NBA Draft.
The signing occurred right before Kennard played in his first NBA Summer League game with the Pistons.
In two seasons at Duke, Kennard averaged 15.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. This past year he led the Blue Devils in scoring with 19.5 points per game and shot 43.8 percent from beyond the arc.