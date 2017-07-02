Michigan Gas Prices Dropping Over Holiday Weekend

DETROIT (WWJ) – People driving around town on this holiday weekend are paying less for gas.
AAA Michigan reports gas prices dropped six cents over the past week for a statewide average of $2.29 per gallon. Some prices in Metro Detroit are as low as $2.10.
Metro Detroit noticed a 2 cent decrease from last week. The average price for a gallon of gas in Metro Detroit is $2.33, which is seven cents lower than this time last year.
The lowest average price for gas in the state is in the Saginaw-Bay City-Midland area, while the highest prices are in the Ann Arbor area. The average price for a gallon of gas in the Saginaw-Bay City-Midland area is $2.22 and the Ann Arbor area is about $2.35.
As a state, Michigan ranks 15th nationally for most expensive average daily gas price. However, Michigan is second nationally in both the biggest weekly change (-6 cents) and biggest monthly change (-23 cents).