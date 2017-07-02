Michigan Great Artist, Oakland County, Art
Michigan Great Artist Competition Returns This Month

July 2, 2017 9:09 AM
Filed Under: Art, Michigan Great Artist competition

OAKLAND (WWJ) – It’s considered one of Oakland County’s premier “quality of life” events.

The Michigan Great Artist competition is again set to open to the public. The object is to find promising artists and give them a forum to promote their work.

“Artists have the chance to win $3,000 in cash prizes,” said Albert Scaglione, founder and CEO of Park West Gallery. “Get five works framed, have their work exhibited in a number of good venues in southeastern Michigan, get some entrepreneurial training through Oakland County’s one stop shop business center and the winner’s art work will be featured on a poster promoting the event.”

The contest is open to anyone living, working or attending school in Genesee, Lapeer, Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Shiawassee, St. Clair and Wayne counties. All contestants must be 18 years old.

When it comes to the type of art eligible for the competition, all is encouraged. A few years back a weaver won the event.

“Pretty much anything you can think of but we are looking for and what I think the world is always looking for is what we haven’t seen,” Scaglione said. “You are looking for fresh, you are looking for new, yet you are looking for that register, that ring that says ‘wow that’s something, that’s catching me.'”

This year’s submissions will be accepted between July 17 and Aug. 10. Public voting will take place between Aug. 17-28 followed by Panel Judging from Sept. 5-14. The finalists will be announced on Sept. 19 and the Award Reception will take place on Oct. 25.

For more information visit www.migreatartist.com.

